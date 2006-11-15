Destiny of Defense and Foreign Ministers still unclear

The Verkhovna Rada, which listened to reports of the Defense and Foreign Ministers on Wednesday, despite acute debates and criticism, passed a procedural decision, having obliged the VR relevant committees to analyze their achievements and drawbacks and to draft resolutions and conclusions on Tarasyuk and Hrytsenko activities, according to Ukrinform.

According to First Vice Speaker Adam Martynyuk, the VR relevant committees should submit their resolutions next plenary week between November 28 and December 1.