Destiny of Defense and Foreign Ministers still unclear
18:34, 15 November 2006Politics
And to be decided next plenary week
The Verkhovna Rada, which listened to reports of the Defense and Foreign Ministers on Wednesday, despite acute debates and criticism, passed a procedural decision, having obliged the VR relevant committees to analyze their achievements and drawbacks and to draft resolutions and conclusions on Tarasyuk and Hrytsenko activities, according to Ukrinform.
According to First Vice Speaker Adam Martynyuk, the VR relevant committees should submit their resolutions next plenary week between November 28 and December 1.
