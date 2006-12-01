Tarasyuk believes his dismissal to influence results of Yanukovych’s visit to USA
16:25, 01 December 2006

Borys Tarasyuk believes that the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to sack him from the post of the Foreign Minister of Ukraine will influence the results of Prime Minister of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych’s visit to USA.
B.Tarasyuk claimed this to a news conference in UNIAN today, asked whether the parliament’s decision may influence the results of the Ukrainian governmental delegation’s visit to USA.
