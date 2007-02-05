On Thursday VR to consider amendments into law on Cabinet

On Thursday, 8 February, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the draft law on introducing amendments into the Law on the Cabinet of Ministers and the Law on local state administrations.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, VR deputy chairman Adam Martyniuk claimed this at a session of the Conciliatory Council today.

He stressed that the Law on Cabinet “joined into force after it was published in the official editions”. A.Martyniuk added that the aim of the draft law is to bring the law on Cabinet in compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine.

According to him, the destiny of the law will depend on the today’s consultations of President of Ukraine Victor Yushchenko, VR Speaker Oleksander Moroz, and Prime Minister Victor Yanukovych.

As UNIAN reported, Victor Yushchenko insisted that it was unlawful to make the controversial law on the cabinet of ministers, signed by Speaker Oleksandr Moroz, public, his deputy chief of staff, Ihor Pukshyn, reiterated at a press briefing on Thursday.

“Since the President used his right to veto, the only legal consequence of this veto is to annul the previous vote and reconsider the issue in parliament,” he said.

President will appeal to the Constitutional Court to pronounce the law unconstitutional, he added.