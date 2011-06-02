Yanukovych: We must check effectiveness of condominiums functioning in Ukraine

President Viktor Yanukovych believes it is worth checking the effectiveness of the existing associations of multistoried building co-owners (condominiums), he said at an enlarged meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, reminding that as of today, there are 15 000 condominiums functioning in Ukraine, according to Press office of President Viktor Yanukovych.

"We need to check up on their work. There are good examples of them working fine, but there are also cases of them existing only on paper. We count them, but they actually fail to be the main tool of deregulation in the area of public utilities, decentralization, and fighting monopolies," Viktor Yanukovych said.

Referring to the issues of overcoming the monopolization in the public utility area, the President suggested involving the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine in resolving it. According to President Yanukovych, the AMC should offer possible approaches to overcoming the monopolization in the public utility sector. "The word ‘ZhEK’ [local public utility administration office] causes only backlash and ‘allergy’ in the society," Viktor Yanukovych added.

In President’s opinion, the issue of overcoming the monopolization could be resolved by inviting business and investment in that area.

He added that he awaits proposals to solve this problem.