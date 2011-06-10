Yushchenko agreed to take blood test for additional analysis – Pshonka
12:20, 10 June 2011
The Prosecutor General’s Office will not close the case on poisoning of ex President of Ukraine Victor Yushchenko because he agreed to take blood test for additional analysis.
According to an UNIAN correspondent, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Victor Pshonka said this in an interview to journalists in Kyiv.
