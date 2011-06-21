Azarov: If IMF wants stability in Ukraine…
12:52, 21 June 2011Politics
It is expected that arrival of the mission of the International Monetary Fund in Ukraine will take place in September.
According to an UNIAN correspondent, Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said this at a press conference today commenting on results of the negotiations of the Finance Minister and Energy Minister of Ukraine in Washington on June 17-18.
“I believe that the mission will come to Ukraine in September”, said M. Azarov.
