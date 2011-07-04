Ukraine and Cyprus to create intergovernmental commission
15:02, 04 July 2011Politics
conference with...
Ukraine and Cyprus will create an intergovernmental commission.
According to an UNIAN correspondent, President of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych said this at the joint news conference with President of Cyprus Demetris Christofias.
According to his words, there is a considerable potential between the countries for stirring up of relations.
