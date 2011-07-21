Tymoshenko’s defense to request repeat reading of indictment

At an upcoming hearing, Yulia Tymoshenko’s defense lawyers will request that the court present again the indictment that was originally read on July 15 after the ex-premier was ejected from the courtroom on phoney accusations of "contempt of court", according to the Official website of Yulia Tymoshenko.

"We will insist that the indictment be announced again due to the fact that Yulia Tymoshenko was thrown out of the courtroom in violation of the criminal procedure law..If the court doesn’t agree with this position, we will insist that the video of the reading of the entire indictment be played," said Yulia Tymoshenko’s defense lawyer Mykola Siryi, adding that the procedural opportunity may arise on July 22 or the next session.

According to article 262 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which Yulia Tymoshenko referenced as evidence of the violation of her rights: "In the absence of the defendant, the case may be considered only on exceptional basis: 1) when the defendant stays outside the limits of Ukraine and evades appearing in court; 2) if the defendant requests that his/her case related to crime which may not be punished with confinement be considered in his/her absence."