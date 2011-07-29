Pechersk District Court of Kyiv continues consideration of “gas” case of Tymoshenko

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv continues consideration of the criminal case against former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko concerning signing of the gas agreements with Russia in 2009.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Yu. Tymoshenko is present in the courtroom without her defenders because at two previous court hearings judge of Pechersk District Court Rodion Kireyev refused to admit the attorneys that she offered.

Representatives of two embassies – the Netherlands and Spain are also present in the court.