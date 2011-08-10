Trial resumes. Flowers brought for Tymoshenko

The trial of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko has resumed at the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, according to Official web site of Yulia Tymoshenko.

Before the start of the proceedings, the ex-premier traditionally greeted everyone present with the words “Glory to Ukraine!”

Yulia Tymoshenko’s husband, Oleksandr, arrived at the Pechersk Court with a bouquet of white roses. "These flowers for my wife are from her supporters," he said, adding that the bouquet will stay next to Yulia Tymoshenko in the courtroom.

Representatives of the embassies of the US, Lithuania, Great Britain and other countries are in the courtroom monitoring the trial.

The prison van brought Yulia Tymoshenko to the court at 7:45 am. She was greeted by shouts of "Yulia! Yulia!" from hundreds of supporters who are demanding her release.

Buses with officers of the special unit Berkut are parked on both sides of Khreshchatyk and Bohdan Khmelnytsky streets. There are significantly more police than during the last session of court on Monday.

It was much more difficult for journalists to gain entry to the court today. Representatives of court police didn’t allow representatives of the media into the courtroom, not explaining the reason for such behavior.