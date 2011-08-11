Session begins with testimony from Oleksandr Turchynov

Today’s session in the trial of Yulia Tymoshenko at the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv began with the questioning of a defense witness – former First Vice Prime Minister Oleksandr Turchynov, according to the Official web site of Yulia Tymoshenko.

"First we will hear from witnesses and then handle all outstanding motions," trial judge Rodion Kireyev said at the start.

Oleksandr Turchynov began testifying yesterday. He outlined in detail the scheme and chronology of RosUkrEnergo’s arrival on the Ukrainian market and told the court of this company’s substantial "contribution" in causing the 2009 gas crisis.

He noted that Yulia Tymoshenko’s efforts as prime minister helped saving the Ukrainian gas transport system and the entire gas market of Ukraine from disaster, which appear in the charges against the ex-premier.

Oleksandr Turchynov said that if Yulia Tymoshenko hadn’t signed the gas contracts on 19 January 2009 there could have been a disaster. "Whoever says that we could have negotiated for several more months is either lying or doesn’t know what he’s talking about. It [gas transport system] couldn’t have survived another day. It was down to hours," Oleksandr Turchynov told the court.

"What you did in Moscow saved the country," Oleksandr Turchynov said to Yulia Tymoshenko.