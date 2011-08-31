Yanukovych to take part in celebrations on occasion of Knowledge Day in Kyiv Engineering Gymnasium

President of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych will take part in celebrations on an occasion of Day of Knowledge in Kyiv Engineering Gymnasium on September 1 (Knyazhyi Zaton, 12-A Street).

The press service of the President of Ukraine reports this.

The Press service of the KCSA carries out an accreditation for mass media representatives by tel.: (044) 279-24-11, 279-93-42, and also (067) 242-37-22 till 16.30 on August 31.