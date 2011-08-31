Lyovochkin announces dismissal of Tabachnyk

Profound structural changes are expected in the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Lyovochkin said this at the meeting with mass media representatives.

“There will be many changes in the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers”, he said. According to his words, staffing changes in key ministries are expected.

Answering a question whether Education Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Tabachnyk to be dismissed, S. Lyovochkin said: “Undoubtedly, yes”.