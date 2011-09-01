Tymoshenko insists that 8 key pieces of evidence be added to case

Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and her defense want 8 key documents to be added to the case that will held determine the truth, according to the Official web site of Yulia Tymoshenko.

“If these requests aren`t granted, this will be direct interference in establishing the truth in this case by those that will object that these documents be requested and added to the record,” Yulia Tymoshenko said today in court.

The defense is asking the court to request from Naftohaz two contracts for the supply of gas for technical needs in 2008 and 2009. “Only by comparing these two documents can you determine whether there were damages. But this primary source information wasn’t included in the case,” she said.

The defense is again asking the court to include the audit by Ernst&Young of Naftohaz’s activities in 2009.

“If these documents are added to the case then the case must be closed at that very second because the audit directly refutes the prosecution’s charges,” she said.

The ex-premier also wants added to the record the minutes of the Naftohaz board meeting that confirm the effectiveness of the gas contracts signed with Russia in 2009.

The defense also wants the court to obtain from the Prosecutor General’s Office 16 volumes of attachments to the letter to the Security Services of Ukraine instructing the prosecutor’s office to open a criminal case over the 2009 gas agreements. “This case was ordered, falsified, fabricated in the Security Services of Ukraine headed by Mr. Khoroshkovsky, who is a business partner of Mr. Firtash,” she said.

The judge then interrupted Yulia Tymoshenko and told her to talk about the merits of their petition. “I’m surprised that you react immediately every time the names Khoroshkovsky and RosUkrEnergo are mentioned,” said the ex-premier.

Yulia Tymoshenko and her lawyers are also asking the court to obtain from Naftohaz the accounting records regarding the price for technical gas, and the 2006-2009 contracts for the purchase of gas by RosUkr and its transfer to the company Ukrhaz-Energo.

“This is a moment of truth in the trial – whether the presiding judge wants to establish objective and impartial information. That is why my lawyers are requesting that the court obtain the documents needed to establish the truth,” said Yulia Tymoshenko.