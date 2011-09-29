Plakhotnyuk: Tymoshenko should be acquitted because there was no crime

Defense lawyer Oleksandr Plakhotnyuk believes the court should acquit Yulia Tymoshenko, according to the Official web site of Yulia Tymoshenko.

"Given what was said in court, there is only one possible conclusion: Yulia Tymoshenko must be acquitted because there was no element of crime in her actions," Oleksandr Plakhotnyuk said today in his speech during the debate stage of the trial.

The lawyer also drew attention to the fact that the judge showed bias throughout the trial. "As I was walking past the tents I heard someone say a very interesting phrase: ‘Judge Kireyev found a way to fight Yulia Tymoshenko’s lawyers.’ I don’t know how this conclusion was made, but it`s probably correct. Unfortunately, the competition in this trial wasn’t between the prosecution and defense but the court and the defense," he said.

"I think you understood everything yourself today," Yulia Tymoshenko said in summing up the speeches made today by lawyers Yuriy Sukhov and Oleksandr Plakhotnyuk.

The judge has adjourned the trial until 9:30 am on Thursday, September 29.