11:55, 18 October 2011Politics
President of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych left for Donetsk on a working visit, the press service of the head of the state disclosed this to UNIAN.
V. Yanukovych will take part in the sitting of the 2nd Ukrainian-Russian Interregional Economic Forum on topic “Scientific and technical cooperation of regions and interregional industrial cooperation” in Donetsk.
It is planned that V. Yanukovych and D. Medvedev will deliver a speech at the forum that takes place under patronage of the President of Ukraine and the President of Russia. The meeting in a narrow format is also scheduled.
