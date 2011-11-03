Participants of protest action go to Bankova Street
13:39, 03 November 2011Politics
505 0
Nobody came to them...
The participants of the protest action went to the Administration of the President of Ukraine from the Cabinet of Ministers.
According to an UNIAN correspondent, about 300 people had been standing near the Cabinet of Ministers for 30 minutes waiting for somebody of the members of the government to come to them. Nobody came to them. After that the participants of the action went to Bankova Street.
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter