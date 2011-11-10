FMU: It is not important when Yanukovych to go to Brussels
10:43, 10 November 2011Politics
516 0
Foreign Minister of Ukraine...
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Konstyantyn Hryshchenko believes that the priority in an issue concerning signing the agreement with the European Union is not a visit of President of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych to Brussels but a harmonization of the document.
According to an UNIAN correspondent, he said this during the press conference yesterday.
He underlined that a little time left until carrying out of Ukraine-EU Summit in Kyiv and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that it is necessary to work a lot in order this summit be successful.
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter