FMU: It is not important when Yanukovych to go to Brussels

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Konstyantyn Hryshchenko believes that the priority in an issue concerning signing the agreement with the European Union is not a visit of President of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych to Brussels but a harmonization of the document.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, he said this during the press conference yesterday.

He underlined that a little time left until carrying out of Ukraine-EU Summit in Kyiv and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that it is necessary to work a lot in order this summit be successful.