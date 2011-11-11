Yanukovych to hold trilateral meeting with Presidents of Poland and Germany

President of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych will take part in a trilateral meeting with President of Poland Bronisław Komorowski and President of Germany Christian Wulff within a framework of the scheduled visit to Wroclaw on November 15.

The press service of the Polish President disclosed this to UNIAN.

The heads of the states will take part in celebrations on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Wroclaw University.

The press service did not give any details concerning a topic of discussion.