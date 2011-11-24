Foreign Ministry changes its mind: initialing of Agreement in December is non-essential
12:40, 24 November 2011Politics
688 0
scheduled for December 19...
Ukraine did not have a principal intention to initial an Agreement on Association with the EU at the Summit Ukraine-EU that is scheduled for December 19.
According to an UNIAN correspondent, deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin said this to journalists on November 23.
“We did not have a principal intention to initial the Agreement exactly at the Summit. There was an idea to announce about finishing of negotiations”, - he said.
He noted that an initialing will become possible when a technical work on the text of the agreement will be finished.
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter