Foreign Ministry changes its mind: initialing of Agreement in December is non-essential

Ukraine did not have a principal intention to initial an Agreement on Association with the EU at the Summit Ukraine-EU that is scheduled for December 19.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin said this to journalists on November 23.

“We did not have a principal intention to initial the Agreement exactly at the Summit. There was an idea to announce about finishing of negotiations”, - he said.

He noted that an initialing will become possible when a technical work on the text of the agreement will be finished.