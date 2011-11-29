Larry King did not notice that he has noodles on ears, - journalists laugh

Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov is sorry about situation with former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, well-known American journalist Larry King said this at the news conference in Kyiv after an interview with Mykola Azarov.

"He (M. Azarov - UNIAN) said that Mr. Putin - the man with whom it is very difficult to deal with, but Russia is very important for Ukraine, and they should get along with. He knows Mrs. Tymoshenko, he likes her and he is sorry that situation takes place in this way”, said L. King.

The journalists, who were there, started laughing after these words of L. King, however, he said that he did not understand why journalists were laughing.