Nalyvaychenko to take part in congress of EPP in Marseilles

Chairman of the political council of the Our Ukraine Valentyn Nalyvaychenko on invitation of chairman of the European People’s Party Wilfried Martens will take part in the 20th annual congress of the EPP that will take place in Marseilles, on December 7-8.

The press service of the party disclosed this to UNIAN, they also reminded that the Our Ukraine has a status of observer in the European People’s Party since 2005.

During the congress V. Nalyvaychenko will join a discussion of actual political issues of Europe and will carry out a range of the bilateral meetings with key politicians of the countries of the European Union and countries partners.