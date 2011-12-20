Yanukovych: Ukraine and EU have agreed on Association Agreement full text

Ukraine and the EU reaffirmed their intention to speed up the preparation of the Association Agreement for initialing, President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych said at a press conference following the XV Ukraine-EU Summit in Kyiv today, according to the Press office of President Viktor Yanukovych. "I would like to confirm the intention of both sides to speed up the preparation of the Agreement for initialing," he said.

The President added that the negotiating teams reached agreement on the full text of the Association Agreement, and drew attention to the significance of Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso’s personal efforts for the success of this process.

Viktor Yanukovych thanked the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission "for the frank and constructive discussion" in the framework of the XV Ukraine-EU Summit.