Yevgenia Tymoshenko: regime is trying to destroy my mother

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland has criticized the Ukrainian government’s prosecution of political opponents, particularly Yulia Tymoshenko, according to the Official web site of Yulia Tymoshenko.

“Events in Ukraine are developing in the wrong direction, which poses a threat to the development of your country and Ukraine’s European integration. I will be very frank about this during my meeting tomorrow with Foreign Minister Gryshchenko. The situation is absolutely unacceptable,” Thorbjørn Jagland said during a meting in Strasbourg with Yevgenia Tymoshenko and Hryhoriy Nemyria.

Yevgenia Tymoshenko informed Thorbjørn Jagland about her mother’s health and conditions of her imprisonment. “Yanukovych’s regime is trying to physically and morally destroy my mother as their main political opponent. They are opening baseless criminal cases against her, not letting independent doctors examine her, and have her under 24-hour surveillance in her cell, which is contrary to all legal norms. But she’s not giving up,” she stressed.

On January 23, Yevgenia Tymoshenko spoke at the meeting of the European People’s Party Group in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Yevgenia Tymoshenko and Hryhoriy Nemyria are in Strasbourg for the winter session of PACE that is taking place January 23-26.