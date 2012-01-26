PACE Committee supports amendment concerning possible sanctions on Ukraine
12:59, 26 January 2012Politics
Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe supported an amendment to draft resolution on fulfillment by Ukraine the obligations before the Council of Europe concerning possible sanctions on Ukraine.
According to an UNIAN correspondent, the corresponding decision was approved at the sitting of the Committee in Strasbourg today.
