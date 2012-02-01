Pechersk District Court continues consideration of Lutsenko’s case
10:04, 01 February 2012
This morning Pechersk District Court of Kyiv continued consideration the materials of the criminal case against ex Interior Minister of Ukraine Yuri Lutsenko.
According to an UNIAN correspondent, now the court is considering the 36th out of the more than 50 volumes of the case.
Prosecutor Yevgeniy Zinchenko is absent in the courtroom.
