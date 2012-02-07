International Alliance of Democrats supports Yulia Tymoshenko for the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize

The International Alliance of Democrats, which unites political parties, international organizations and individual members around the world, has announced its support of the candidacy of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko for the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize, according to the Official web site of Yulia Tymoshenko.

"She is fighting for the fundamental principles of democracy in Ukraine and is a symbol of the brave struggle against all the forms of authoritarian power in the world. Despite the physical and moral torture suffering in prison, Yulia Tymoshenko continues her battle against the totalitarian regime of Viktor Yanukovych," a press release on the Alliance’s website said.

Representatives of the Alliance believe the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Yulia Tymoshenko will be a contribution for the democratization of Ukraine and also a stimulus for other countries in transition.

The Alliance of Democrats also urged the Ukrainian government to return to a process of integration and cooperation with Europe.