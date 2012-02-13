Clinton and Sikorski discussed situation in Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discussed a situation in Ukraine with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

The press service of the Polish Foreign Ministry disclosed to UNIAN that a telephone talk of H. Clinton and R. Sikorski took place on February 11 on an initiative of the American side and first of all was dedicated to the situation in Syria.

“They also spoke about situation in Ukraine. Foreign Minister of Poland R. Sikorski shared his observations after his recent visit to Kyiv”, noted the press service.