Khoroshkovskyi held range of bilateral meetings in Brussels

First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Valeriy Khoroshkovskyi held a range of the bilateral meetings in Brussels on February 27.

The Mission of Ukraine to EU disclosed this to UNIAN.

During the meeting with European Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Stefan Fule V. Khoroshkovskyi discussed aspects of interior political situation in Ukraine in a context of preparation for the parliamentary elections in October 2012, perspectives of concluding an Agreement on Association of Ukraine-EU and also a progress of realization of the Action Plan on liberalization of the visa regime for citizens of Ukraine.

V. Khoroshkovskyi also met with Foreign Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt and Foreign Minister of Lithuania Audronius Azubalis and lawmaker of the European Parliament Pavel Koval in Brussels. During the meetings V. Khoroshkovskyi expressed a hope for the further support of Sweden, Lithuania and the European parliament the Euro integration intentions of Ukraine and thanked them for constructive position in the issue concerning concluding an Agreement on association and carrying out of visa-free dialogue of Ukraine-EU.