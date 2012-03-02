Yanukovych told children how it difficult is to reach goal
14:05, 02 March 2012Politics
499 0
President of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych...
President of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych wished youth to dream and to reach the high peaks in lives.
According to an UNIAN correspondent, he said this during the visit to All-Ukrainian exhibition-report of children creative work “Country of young masters” in Kyiv.
“I visited this exhibition with the greatest pleasure. As usual, firstly, I enjoyed the visit and secondly, I was surprised to see how you grew up – both as people and masters”, - said V. Yanukovych.
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter