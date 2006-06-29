Mokridi: Moroz either did not read a coalition agreement

The Our Ukraine faction wants to ask Moroz whether he had read a coalition agreement before signing it. Chief of the Our Ukraine Information department Tetiana Mokridi said to the razom web-site of Our Ukraine.

As we know, the coalition agreement says that any political force – coalition participant does not have a right to put veto on the candidates the other force puts forward. Moroz used to state that the SPU agreed with all terms of the coalition agreement. And today Oleksandr Moroz makes a statement asking the Our Ukraine bloc to change the candidature of Petro Poroshenko.

In addition, the Our Ukraine bloc wants to ask Oleksandr Moroz whether his statement means that he wants to leave the coalition.