Border guards on Tuesday recorded an unwarranted fly-in, some 50 meters into the Ukrainian territory in Sumy region.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine demands an explanation from their Russian counterparts after a Russian Mi-8 helicopter violated the Ukrainian border on March 16.

That's according to Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the agency, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

The breach was recorded in Sumy region where border guards saw the Russian helicopter flying some 50 meters into the Ukrainian territory without a proper permit before swiftly turning back and leaving Ukraine's airspace.

In their inquiry, Ukrainian border guards demand from their Russian counterparts information about the owner of the helicopter in question and the circumstances that led to the breach.

Demchenko said Russian border guards have not yet responded to the letter.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has informed all relevant ministries and agencies about the incident.

Violation of Ukraine's airspace by Russia

Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko in his Telegram channel said that at 14:05 on Tuesday, March 16, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter violated Ukraine's airspace near the village of Krasnopilya, Sumy region.

The journalist said the helicopter was seen flying at an altitude of about 100 meters before turning around while being 50 meters into the Ukrainian airspace.

Reporting by UNIAN