Oksana Markarova is to travel to Washington, D.C., in the near future.

The process of appointing ex-Finance Minister Oksana Markarova as Ukraine's ambassador to the United States is nearing completion.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this in an interview for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

"She is actually completing the entire formalization routine. It is always a long process. The appointment of an ambassador takes six months on the average from the announcement of the name to the departure of that person abroad. As far as I remember, we launched the process on Markarova in early December. It's early February, and we are already at the stage of issuing a presidential decree [on her appointment]. That is, this is the final step. Then she will receive American visas and travel," he said.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine is interested in the U.S. Ambassador's arrival in Kyiv as soon as possible.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on November 20, 2020, that he had proposed President Volodymyr Zelensky appoint ex-Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova as new ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

