The urgent opinion was requested by Ukraine's Parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov.

The European Commission for Democracy through Law, commonly known as the Venice Commission, is poised to consider draft legislation filed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on criminal liability for inaccurate declaration of assets by officials.

That's according to the Commission's press service.

"Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Mr Razumkov requested urgent opinion of Venice Commission on draft law amending provisions of the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the liability of public officials for inaccurate asset declaration," the press service tweeted.

Draft law: Details

On March 3, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs endorsed before first reading the presidential bill toughening liability for inaccurate asset declaration or failure to submit the relevant report by public officials (No. 4651).

Read alsoAnti-graft agency presents updated register of corrupt officialsFor deliberately filing false information on assets, the bill provides for a fine, community service for a period of 150 to 240 hours, restriction of freedom for up to two years, or imprisonment for the same period. Failure to submit a declaration provides for a fine, or community service for a period of 150 to 240 hours, or imprisonment for up to two years.

Background

On October 27, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU), on the motion of 47 MPs, adopted a decision repealing Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code, which had provided for liability for inaccurate declaration of assets by government officials.

On December 15, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill on amendments to the Law of Ukraine on Preventing Corruption to restore the institutional mechanism for preventing corruption.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko