They have called into question the country's achievements in fighting corruption.

The European Union in its annual report on the implementation of the Association Agreement with Ukraine has noted the persistent need for a "robust" judicial reform, in the light of the recent controversy related to a number of rulings handed down by the Constitutional Court.

"The recent decisions by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine have called into question the country's achievements in the fight against corruption," the EU wrote.

They have "reconfirmed that a robust judicial reform remains vital," according to the report.

Read alsoRada could renew punishment for inaccurate declaration of assets by officialsAt the same time, the EU notes that "several positive developments took place" in the areas of justice, the rule of law and the fight against corruption, notably with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) handing down its first verdicts.

"Cooperation between the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has improved, but the rate of convictions from corruption investigations remains low for the time being," the report reads.

"Despite Russia's destabilising actions, conflict in the east and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has continued to make progress on its reform path. It is crucial that Ukraine's political leaders continue these efforts and make reforms irreversible, particularly regarding the rule of law. The Ukrainian people expect it." said the EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Constitutional Court's recent rulings: Other reports

Author: UNIAN