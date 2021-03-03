The minister says there are no decisions by the National Security and Defense Council on Poroshenko.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov says he thinks former President Petro Poroshenko is not an "enemy of Ukraine."

Asked by Ukrainian media figure and host Dmitriy Gordon whether the National Security and Defense Council would take certain decisions on Poroshenko, Avakov said: "I have not seen such documents."

Read alsoInterior Minister Avakov: Independent Ukraine nonsense to PutinHe expressed the opinion that the authorities would have acted incorrectly if they had launched any actions against the ex-president.

"I do not think it is right to act that way now," the minister said.

"Are there any claims against politician Poroshenko? In this case, present them in court with the defense, lawyers via transparent trial. Poroshenko is not an enemy of Ukraine, Poroshenko is our internal policy," Avakov said.

"We are unhappy about him – but we did not elect him as president... He is still supported by a significant share of the population. He got representation in parliament. This is a normal competitive process," the interior minister added.

Background

Over 10 criminal proceedings against Poroshenko are being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine.

Reporting by UNIAN