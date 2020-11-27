Kuleba says Ukraine did not do any evil against Belarus and did not interfere in internal affairs.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has commented on the readiness of the Belarusian authorities to impose sanctions against Ukrainian officials.

"My Belarusian colleague has announced a list of sanctions is being drafted, or a list of sanctions has been prepared against Ukrainian officials, but they have not yet been adopted, and this is a very important detail," he told Ukraine 24 TV channel.

Read alsoBelarus drafts sanctions against Ukrainian officialsThe minister noted "Ukraine did not do any evil against Belarus and did not interfere in internal affairs."

"And therefore, with a clear conscience, we leave the final decision on possible Belarusian sanctions for consideration by the Belarusian authorities," Kuleba said.

On November 26, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Belarus had drafted a "black" list of Ukrainian officials who might be sanctioned.

