The minister says he does not understand why Belarusian MAZ trucks are bought for the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that Ukraine should reduce cooperation with Belarus in the military-technical sphere.

He announced this on TV Channel 1+1 on Thursday evening, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

The foreign minister said that he did not understand why Belarusian MAZ trucks instead of Ukrainian KrAZ vehicles were bought for the Ukrainian army.

"Military-technical cooperation is a very important aspect. This is the most sensitive. I also do not understand why MAZ's and not KrAZ's ... But of course, we must trust the national manufacturer and must clearly narrow interaction in the military-technical sector, because we do not know what will be built in the equipment that we'll get from the Belarusian side under the control of the Russians," Kuleba said.

According to the minister, Ukraine is now paying attention to that important factor.

Separately, the foreign minister noted that he did not understand why mayors in Ukraine also buy Belarusian trolleybuses and buses.

"As a citizen of Ukraine, not as a minister, I do not understand why our mayors buy Belarusian trolleybuses and buses, and do not buy similar Ukrainian equipment whose quality is normal," Kuleba said.

