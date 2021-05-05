The countries will discuss continuation of reforms in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministers of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg on May 6-7, 2021, will visit Ukraine, including its eastern part.

This was reported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine on Facebook on May 5, 2021.

"Minister [of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef] Blok will visit Ukraine on 6 and 7 May. This visit will take place in a Benelux context, together with the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes and the Luxembourg Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean Asselborn," it said.

The visit is all about underlining the three countries' support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In addition, the countries will discuss continuation of reforms in Ukraine.

"On Thursday, a visit to the contact line in eastern Ukraine and a meeting with civil society is scheduled," it said. "On Friday, there will be meetings with members of the government, including Minister of Foreign Affairs [Dmytro] Kuleba."

Translation: Akulenko Olena