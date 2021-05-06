Kuleba called it "a beautiful piece of diplomacy."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he is optimistic about U.S. President Joe Biden's recent offer to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Europe this summer.

In an interview with CNN, Kuleba called it "a beautiful piece of diplomacy."

He believed the summit offer "bought time," as Putin would not break rules while a meeting is being planned to discuss the rules – even if not all Ukrainians saw it that way.

"I understand those who do feel anxious (about the summit), because of the lack of information, because of conspiracy theories, because of the inherited fear of betrayal," he said.

"But I see it from another perspective – from the professional diplomatic perspective. And I do not see anything that would go against the interests of Ukraine, at least at this point," Kuleba added.

Possible Biden-Putin summit

Putin and Biden spoke over the phone on April 13. According to the White House's press service, Biden put forward the idea of holding a Russian-U.S. summit in a third country in the coming months. Later, the U.S. leader clarified he had invited his Russian counterpart to meet in Europe this summer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the prospects for the Biden-Putin summit.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko