He says drastic changes in relations with Ukraine are unlikely.

A Ukrainian expert expects U.S. policy to deter Russia may become more clear-cut amid Joe Biden's presidency.

"We hope that deterring Russia will acquire more clear-cut, real forms, including the form of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Unlike [Donald] Trump, Biden is much deeper immersed in the Ukrainian context, he is aware of what is happening here," Director of International Center for Countering Russian Propaganda Yuriy Kochevenko told TV Channel Ukraine 24.

"U.S. policy [towards Ukraine] is unlikely to undergo too drastic changes," he added.

In his words, only Ukraine could care of itself, but the interests of Ukraine and the United States may coincide.

"The U.S. is unlikely interested in strengthening Russian influence in Ukraine, in increasing Russia's pressure on Ukraine. Therefore, we have a chance that aid [to Ukraine] will be increased, and here the Democratic rhetoric throughout the Trump administration gives us such hopes. But, again, one must be cautious about such expectations and not rely on them too much," he added.

Biden's victory in U.S. elections

U.S. presidential elections took place on November 3.

Leading American media announced Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential vote.

In turn, the incumbent President of the United States, Donald Trump, refused to acknowledge his rival's victory first.

World leaders, however, were quick to congratulate Biden on his victory. Among them was President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On November 24, the Trump Administration notified the Biden Administration of their readiness to transfer powers.

President-elect Biden introduced his nominees for key foreign policy and national security roles.

The inauguration is to take place on January 20, 2021.

Author: UNIAN