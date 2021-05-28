The Ukrainian diplomacy is convinced that the U.S. will go for no compromises with Russia on Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is preparing negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden.

The two leaders will talk ahead of the summit of the U.S. President and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled for June 16, says Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Yevhen Yenin, Ukraine 24 reports.

At the talks with Putin, Biden will primarily defend American interests, Yenin has stressed.

"First of all, the president of the United States, by definition, will be on the side of the U.S. interests, but the trick is that in this aspect our bilateral interests coincide virtually 100%. As we have already said, we have an extremely trustful dialogue with our American partners, and Putin's meeting with Biden will be preceded by contacts between our president and the American president," Yenin said.

He stressed that the foreign ministry is "carefully preparing" the agenda, as well as agreeing on the organizational issues of the upcoming contacts between Zelensky and Biden.

"That's why we are more than confident that our American partners will maintain a fairly clear and tough line they have adhered to in relations with our state in their contacts with the aggressor from the very beginning of the Ukrainian-Russian war in 2014. There can simply be no compromises on this issue as such," Yenin said.

U.S. President Joe Biden in his current capacity will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in Geneva (Switzerland) on June 16.

The American side notes that Biden will discuss with Putin the full range of pressing issues, stressing that in relations with Russia the U.S. is trying to restore predictability and stability.

Moscow says the upcoming discussion of the state and prospects for the further development of Russian-American relations, strategic stability issues, as well as topical issues on the international agenda, in particular the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that during a summit with Putin, President Biden intends to declare the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. She recalled that close cooperation with Ukraine is consistent with the unwavering stance of the United States.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko