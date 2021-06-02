On June 1, 2021, three U.S. senators arrived in Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has noted the importance of bipartisan support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress.

The top diplomat wrote on Twitter he was glad to welcome U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (the Democratic Party), Rob Portman (the Republican Party), and Chris Murphy (the Democratic Party) in Kyiv.

"As Ukraine continues to counter Russian aggression and implement significant reforms, the long-standing bipartisan and bicameral support in the U.S. Congress is vital to our strategic partnership," Kuleba tweeted.

In turn, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said a delegation led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen demonstrated bipartisan support for Ukraine in its efforts to build a secure, democratic, and prosperous future for all Ukrainians.

Read alsoBiden to speak with Zelensky before meeting with Putin – Foreign MinistryIn particular, Senator Rob Portman and Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Shaheen honored those killed as a result of Russia's aggression.

"In their meeting with Foreign Minister Kuleba, the senators also reaffirmed that the United States remains committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, will continue to support Ukraine's armed forces, and stands by Ukraine's efforts to shore up its democracy, strengthen its EuroAtlantic partnerships, and fulfill the promise of the Revolution of Dignity," the report says.

On June 1, 2021, a delegation of three U.S. senators arrived in Kyiv.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko