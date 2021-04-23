Officials will discuss strengthening NATO's presence and readiness to boost security and stability in the Black Sea region.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Bucharest to partake in the negotiations of the Romania, Poland, and Turkey triangle.

"Greetings from Bucharest. Today, for the first time, Ukraine is taking part in the negotiations of the Romania, Poland, and Turkey triangle – NATO's Eastern flank," the minister wrote on Facebook.

The foreign minister said Bucharest, Warsaw, and Ankara founded the trilateral format at a NATO Summit in Chicago in 2012.

"Today, for the first time, they invited guests – Ukraine and Georgia – to join their format. And this isn't just an invitation. It's a political signal and concrete action to support Ukraine in a difficult moment," the minister added.

Kuleba noted Ukraine's role as NATO's key partner in the Black Sea region, together with Georgia, being an integral part of the formula for the region's security and prosperity.

"Five of us will meet – foreign ministers David Zalkaliani, Bogdan Aurescu, Zbigniew Rau and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, all good friends of mine – against the background of security threats posed by Russia's aggressive stance and the ongoing militarization of Crimea, the Black and Azov seas," he said.

The officials are set to discuss strengthening NATO's presence and readiness to boost security and stability in the region, the Euro-Atlantic prospects of Ukraine and Georgia, as well as the format of the Crimean Platform – Ukraine's initiative toward de-occupation of the peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Read alsoUkraine Ambassador to U.S. Markarova off to Washington, DCSeparately, Kuleba will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on politics and trade.

"Russian waves are rolling in, while we keep on doing our job so that they recede," the minister added.

Related

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko