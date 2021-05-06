At the same time, the G7 top diplomats commend Ukraine's posture of restraint and diplomatic approach in this context.

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell have expressed concern over Russia's blocking access to parts of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait.

"We express our deep concern over Russia's actions to block access to parts of the Black Sea, including near illegally-annexed Crimea and the Kerch Strait, impeding access to Ukraine's ports in the Sea of Azov," they said in a statement posted on the UK's government website on May 5, 2021.

Read alsoPolish president to take part in Crimean Platform Summit – Zelensky

"We unequivocally denounce Russia's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. We welcome in principle Ukraine's initiative to establish an International Crimean Platform. We condemn violations and abuses of human rights on the peninsula, particularly of Crimean Tatars," the statement says.

Black Sea security situation: Background

The Russian Federation banned navigation of foreign warships and other vessels in parts of the Black Sea leading toward the Kerch Strait from late April to October 2021

The Kremlin claimed the move was due to military exercises.

MFA Ukraine said the move by Russia is a gross violation of the right to free navigation and yet another attempt to usurp Ukraine's sovereign rights as a littoral state.

The Ministry has expressed protest in this regard and called on international partners to exert political and diplomatic pressure on the aggressor state.

The United States Mission to the OSCE has called on Russia to cease the blocking of the Kerch Strait.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko