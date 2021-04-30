U.S. Secretary of State Blinken will visit Ukraine next week / REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine next week.
He announced this in an interview for CBS News.
Read alsoZelensky-Putin meeting may take place in Jerusalem or Vienna – mediaBlinken stressed the United States was monitoring the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders with Ukraine.
"What we have seen in the last few days is apparently a decision to pull back some of those forces and we've seen some of them, in fact, start to pull back," he said in the interview to be broadcast on Sunday, May 2.
