The network has been removed for violating the policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior.

Facebook has removed 105 Facebook accounts, 24 pages, and five Instagram accounts linked to Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People), a political party in Ukraine.

The network focused solely on audiences in Ukraine, posting in Ukrainian and Russian about Ukrainian politics. Some of the pages were named for specific regions or cities, including Kyiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Ternopil. Their websites and media brands stated that Ukraine was their main focus.

The report said the people behind this activity had posted in Ukrainian and Russian about news and other topics like corruption; politics; automotive industry; satiric content about COVID-19; supportive commentary about the Sluha Narodu party and the current Ukrainian government; and criticism of opposition parties and politicians including former president Poroshenko and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

Facebook says its investigation found links to individuals and entities sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury – Andrii Derkach, Petro Zhuravel, and Begemot-linked media, and also political consultants associated with Ukrainian politicians Volodymyr Groysman and Oleg Kulinich.

Facebook stressed the network had been removed for violating the policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB).

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko