Shmyhal says he will propose candidates for energy and education ministers' positions.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has confirmed reshuffles in the Cabinet of Ministers in the near future.

"The discussion on possible reshuffles in the Ukrainian government continues this week. Indeed, new appointments are planned at several ministries in the near future," he said during a government meeting on Wednesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

According to the prime minister, he will propose candidates for the appointment of energy and education ministers.

In addition, Shmyhal said a "full-fledged agrarian ministry" would be created early next year.

Author: UNIAN