The adopted bill has resumed competition for posts in civil service.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on February 16 adopted a law amending legislation on certain civil service issues, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

A total of 289 of 378 MPs registered in the session hall have backed the draft following technical and legal editing.

The law forbids any acting minister to fulfill the minister's duties for more than 30 days if the top post in the ministry has remained vacant for over 60 days.

It is also established that the instructions to subordinates, issued by any first deputy minister or deputy minister shall be binding.

Read alsoVitrenko could be nominated for energy minister again, after two failures in RadaIf a minister's position is vacant, it is prohibited to entrust a first deputy minister and deputy ministers a number of duties as defined in the law "On Central Executive Bodies".

If a minister's position remains vacant for more than 60 days, it is prohibited to entrust a first deputy minister or deputy ministers any of the minister's duties defined in the law "On central executive bodies".

The law also forbids to impose the minister's duties on someone whose candidacy for the top post in the ministry has been rejected in Parliament of the current convocation.

At the same time, legislators have removed from the law's text an amendment, which established that the same candidate for the minister's position cannot be submitted for endorsement in Parliament more than three times during the year, as well as three consecutive times within the current convocation of the Verkhovna Rada.

In addition, the law establishes that competitions for positions occupied by persons contracted for civil service pending quarantine, prior to this law's entry into force, shall be announced within six months from the date the law is enforced.

