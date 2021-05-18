The decision was supported by 280 MPs.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has accepted a letter of resignation submitted by Minister for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko.

The corresponding decision was backed by 280 lawmakers registered in the session hall with the required minimum being 226 MPs, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoUkrainian parliament accepts Infrastructure Ministry's resignation

Petrashko's resignation: What is known

On May 14, 2021, Ihor Petrashko and Vladyslav Kryklii – ministers of economy and infrastructure, respectively, filed resignation letters for approval by parliamentarians.

According to media reports, it was President Volodymyr Zelensky who asked Infrastructure Minister Kryklii and Economy Minister Petrashko to step down.

Deputy Chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Yevhenia Kravchuk noted that lawmakers did not see any breakthrough ideas from Petrashko that were needed to strengthen the Ukrainian economy.

Incumbent chief of Ukraine's State Tax Service Oleksiy Lyubchenko is said to be nominated to replace Petrashko.

Translation: Akulenko Olena